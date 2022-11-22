Local artistes to earn double for ‘One Guyana’ concert – President Ali

Kaieteur News – The earnings of local artistes who performed at the ‘One Guyana’ concert during this year’s Cricket Carnival will be doubled, President Irfaan Ali announced Monday.

During a meeting with the local artistes at State House, the President said that his government will continue to invest in the entertainment industry.

“We had 89 local artistes on the One Guyana stage, 89 local artistes. The cost of the production was borne completely by the Government. We brought in the corporate sponsors to get them to sponsor tickets. Every single cent in revenue, $6.9M went to those 89 artistes ranging from between $100,000 to $300,000, as promised,” the President said.

President Ali said that an equivalent $6.9M will be provided to complement that which was already allotted for the artistes. He said that more than 100,000 persons viewed the concert.

“I want to say to you that we continue to be your partner in your own development, in the development of our culture, the development of your talents and the promotion of ‘One Guyana’ as a destination that is not only diverse by people and culture but is rich in talent and ready to explode on the international stage,” the Head of State said.

Guyanese Pride

Further, President Ali said he was elated by the development of local talent. “I wanted to tell you today how very proud I am of Guyanese talent…Our talent might still be raw and fresh in many ways, but we never and will never lack the capacity and capability to make it on any stage. And I intend to invest in talent that we have, to make it regional and global,” the President said.

The President said that the Government has been able to build a product that brings economic prosperity and artistic and cultural development, the Office of the President said in a press release.

The Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr; the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy and other Government officials also attended the meeting.