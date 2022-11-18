Thieves targeting Brickdam residents

Kaieteur News – Residents of Brickdam, Central Georgetown told Kaieteur News on Wednesday that they are being forced to stay indoors at all times because of thieves.

Kaieteur News learnt of this while speaking with them at a crime scene where the body of an unidentified man was found trapped under a bridge at Schuler and Gomes Optical Services.

In attempt to find out if the dead man could be a vagrant, Kaieteur News asked Gomes, the owner of the private eye clinic and other residents if such individuals would sleep or loiter in front of their properties. Gomes said, “No bai…but we does get problems with thieves”.

The eye clinic’s boss lives in the upper flat of his two-storey building on Brickdam and related that he spends most of his time at home just to keep an eye on his belongings. Thieves, according to him have been jumping his fence and stealing whatever they can find. Drums, buckets and other items have gone missing time and time again.

Kaieteur News learnt too that burglars had broken into the home of another resident who lives next door to Gomes’ business place and carted off a laptop. Another resident in the area also reported that thieves would prowl the area and steal from them too. Some have installed security cameras just like nearby business places and in an attempt to avoid losing their belongings have opted to spend more time at home just to surveillance their premises. Brickdam is home to the Brickdam Police Station, where the Impact Base is located.