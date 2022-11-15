Appeal Court reserves ruling for Pastor convicted of rape

Kaieteur News – The Court of Appeal has reserved its judgment in an appeal filed by Pastor Andrew Hannibal, who is currently serving a 40-year jail sentence for raping a 15-year-old girl.The appeal was heard by acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, and Justices of Appeal, Rishi Persaud, Dawn Gregory. Murseline Bacchus, SC. Arudranauth Gossai represented the convicted child rapist. The Pastor, who was convicted for raping a schoolgirl in 2018, is hoping that the Appeal Court will overturn his conviction and 40-year jail sentence.

His case came up at the Appeal Court, last June. Hannibal, 46, of Bennett Dam, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, had appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon and a mixed jury in the Berbice High Court. He was later found guilty as charged by a Jury for raping a 15-year-old girl between January 29, 2016 and January 31, 2016, in Berbice. In his notice to appeal, Hannibal contended that at the summing up of his trial, the Judge ignored a number of discrepancies in the evidence presented in the matter. The Appellant has argued that the Judge failed to direct the Jury on pertinent evidence presented in the trial including inconsistencies about the location and layout of the room that the act is alleged to have been committed and on matters of the medical certificate.

Hannibal, who reportedly has been a Pastor for over 28 years, is said to be the Founder of the Rosignol Deliverance Temple Church of Marcy Dam, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice. It was reported that he also founded eight other churches around the country. The story unravelled when the girl’s parents reportedly missed her one night and began enquiring about her whereabouts. They went looking for her but were unsuccessful. She was found subsequently and after being questioned, related what had happened. It was learnt that the Pastor was having an affair with the child for some time.

After the matter was reported, the man was arrested and placed in custody and subsequently charged. The prosecution had called a number of witnesses to support their story. At the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court, the preliminary inquiry was conducted before Magistrate Rhondell Weaver.

The matter was called three times where the committal statements were read in the Magistrate’s Court. The Pastor was given a chance to respond to those statements but did not.