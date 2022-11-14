First Guyanese turned back under visa-free arrangement to UK

Kaieteur News – A Lindener on Saturday became the first Guyanese to be turned back from England under the new the visa free entry arrangement made between the two countries on October 18, 2022.

It should be carefully noted that although the United Kingdom (England) has lifted the visa restrictions for Guyanese to travel to England, it does not guarantee entry into the country. A Guyanese can purchase a plane ticket and travel, but only the immigration authorities in England can make the final determination if the traveler is eligible or not to enter the country – the same also applies to persons travelling with visas. In making that decision, officials working at Heathrow International Airport in London are guided by England’s immigration laws and other requirements beside the visa free travel arrangement.

The Guyanese man who hails from Linden, Region 10 learnt this on Saturday when he was denied entry and sent back on another flight to Barbados, the Island where he boarded a plane to London. His experience was shared by his sister who resides in England, and it went viral across the various social media platforms sparking a huge debate among locals.

According to woman, she did not see her brother for years and decided to arrange for him to visit her and family in England, because the visa restrictions were lifted. She reportedly booked him a ticket and the Lindener arrived at the Heathrow International Airport around 09:55hrs, Saturday.

The woman went to pick him up at the airport, but he never came out and she later learnt that he was detained. One of the officials had called her and asked if she was expecting a visitor (her brother) and she replied in the affirmative. The official, she claimed, promised to give her an update later bur reportedly never called back.

She began querying why her brother was detained and soon learnt that the authorities had confiscated his belongings and kept him in custody at the airport. One of the officials reportedly told her that her brother did not have enough money to enter the country and will be sent back to Barbados.

The woman claimed that her brother only had £400 (pounds) in his possession and was worried that he will be left stranded in Barbados because he will have to find his own passage to return from there to Guyana.

He was kept the entire night at the Heathrow International Airport and was placed on a flight the following day (Sunday). The Lindener was scheduled to arrive in Barbados around 15:00hrs on Sunday.

The visa free travel was put into effect since November 10 and the first flight with a number of the Guyanese on board has already landed, but the Lindener was the first Guyanese to be sent back.