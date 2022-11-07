Pastor recounts near death experience after being robbed by bandits

Kaieteur News – After being viciously robbed by bandits last Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Pastor Wendell Jeffrey recounted the traumatic events that took place that day. He said the incident occurred at the Festival City Exit, South Ruimveldt, just a few houses away from his home. The Pastor recalled that it was approximately 06:00 hrs, when he was taking an early morning walk down his regular route, that he was jumped by three young men on two motorcycles.

“They pulled up from at the side of me and from behind. One of them jumped off from the back of the bike and began violently firing stabs at me with a knife, even as he demanded that I give him what I had,” says Jeffrey. He said the scary part was that even as he was in the process of handing over his belongings (a cell phone, an electric drill and a book), the man kept trying to stab him and he had to keep evading his knife.

He told Kaietuer News that while this robbery was taking place he mentioned to them that he was a Pastor and conduct activities to rehabilitate men like them. His words however fell on deaf ears as the robbers had no interest in what he was saying.

“I saw death in the eyes of that young man…their faces were cruel as they seemed bent on their objective’’ said Jeffrey in a post on Facebook. He said he was left traumatized by the violence associated with the robbery, “I keep asking myself, what would cause young men to want to kill another person for something as insignificant as a cell phone? And why even as I identified myself it did nothing to reduce their violence and attack toward me?”

Jeffrey expressed his frustration to Kaietuer News that he made an immediate police report following the matter, and was told to wait for what he described as, “what felt like hours” for a Police Investigator to come see him and he eventually became frustrated waiting and left the station, and refused to further pursue the report he made. He said that since he left the outpost, he has not been contacted by the Police Ranks to follow up.

“I’m done with that (the investigation), I came and made a report as I’m supposed to do. Why would you take my name, number and address in the report and not follow through and contact me? These are the things the Police do. That is why they lose the co-operation of the public” said Jeffrey to Kaieteur News.