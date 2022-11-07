GPL is a fair weather company

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Politicians does get blame fuh everything in this country, down to climate change and de weather. But Guyanese gat a way of diffusing tension by mekking joke of everything under de sun or rain.

Deh had some terrible lightning over Georgetown last Friday night. One woman complain how is de Pee Pee Pee government fault. She say when Souljah Bai went in deh, we never used to have so much lighting.

But dat is not de main reason why so many people vex with de weather. You see we gat a another problem wah only arise under de Pee Pee Pee. It look now as if anytime yuh get thunder and lightning, the inter-connected electricity system does crash and people does get blackout.

It look like if we gat a fair weather electricity system. Once yuh get bad weather,yuh gan get blackout. Well dat never used to happen in de time of Souljah Bai.

Some people now miss de man. Nuff of dem overseas vex with he because he do de right thing and nah try fuh stay in after de GECOM mek de formal announcement. And den dem turn against he in he won party.

It look as if now dem miss de man and want he back because de Pee N Cee is now a divided house and it look as if dem still fuh ketch dem bearings.

Nuff people does regret wah dem do afterwards. But too late shall be de cry!

Talk half. Leff half.