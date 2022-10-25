Latest update October 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Bandits in Diwali robbery spree

Oct 25, 2022

– captured on security cameras attacking victims in Kitty, Albouystown

Kaieteur News – While most of the city police ranks were making sure that Sunday evening’s Diwali motorcade was incident-free, bandits used the opportunity to prowl the streets and pounced on victims robbing them of their valuables.

Screengrab from one of the robberies that took place on Diwali Eve

Two of the armed robberies carried out on Sunday night were however captured on CCTV cameras.  One of them took place around 22:30hrs at Thomas Street, Kitty while a family was returning home and the second took place a little bit earlier in Albouystown.

The camera that captured the robbery in Kitty showed two bicycle bandits, dressed in hoodies and short pants, prowling Thomas Street. They were captured riding pass their victims’ house once before pouncing on them – two women and a child.

The victims were carrying some plastic bags and as they were about to enter their yard, the bandits attacked from behind. The child ran away as quickly as she could and secured herself in the yard while the women were roughed up by the criminals. Kaieteur News understands that the men snatched cell phones and some other valuables from the victims before escaping on their bicycles.

In the second footage seen, a man was sitting in a chair relaxing in front of his home at Albouystown when two motorbike bandits pulled up. The pillion rider jumped off and pulled out a gun from his waist. He was wearing a white flop hat, a white jersey and a pair of long denim jeans. The bandit held the man at gunpoint and began patting him down. The victim did not resist and stood up with his hands in the air for the gunman to search his pockets. After removing what was in the man’s pockets, the gunman pulled a chain from around his victim’s neck before escaping with his accomplice on the motorbike. Police are currently hunting the bandits.

