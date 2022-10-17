Body of man found at Stabroek Market

Kaieteur News – The body of an unidentified man was on Sunday found lying on a bench close to Royal Castle at the Stabroek Bus Park, Central Georgetown.

The discovery was made around 06:30hrs by a health worker who at first thought that the man was only sleeping. Speaking with Kaieteur News, the health worker said that he was passing by when he saw the man lying on a bench with a coat over his face. He was not bothered at first but as he continued to look at the man, he realised that something was wrong because his “tummy was not moving up and down”.

He rushed over and removed the coat and decided to resuscitate the man with a CPR procedure but then he noticed that man was already dead and might have been lifeless for a while. The health worker phoned the Brickdam Police Station to alert them of the situation and when the cops arrived, they examined the body for marks of violence but found none. They got a medical professional to check the man’s vitals for any signs of life before calling in undertakers from the Merriman’s Funeral Home to remove the body.

Persons around the Stabroek Market area are acquainted with the dead man but do not know where he lives, if he has relatives or his name. One woman said that he would work during the day and when he is finished in the evening, he would buy himself some High Wine and then head to the location where he was found dead. There he would drink by himself and sometimes sleep there all night. Others noted that he appeared to be sickly because his feet were swollen. He was described as a heavy built man of African descent and in his early 60s.