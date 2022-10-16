$63M estimated to build science lab at St. Winefride’s Secondary School

Latest update October 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 16, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – During the latest opening of tenders, it was revealed that the Ministry of Education is preparing to construct a science classroom at the St. Winefride Secondary School.
The project, which attracted five contractors, is estimated to cost the Government $63.5 million. As reported, the education sector this year was allocated some $74.4 billion out of this year’s budget and out of that $6.6 billion was allocated towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.
The Ministry is also seeking a firm for the printing of nursery textbooks to continue its national textbook distribution exercise and a supplier for the delivery of classroom equipment for Grades Three and Four.
Below are the projects and their bids:
Ministry of Education
Construction of classroom with science lab – St. Winifred Secondary School
Printing of nursery textbooks for national distribution
Supply and delivery of classroom equipment for Grades Three and Four
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
Construction of Education building at Oronoque, Port Kaituma, Matarkai
Construction of Muritaro Health Centre
Construction of Falmout Health Post, Essequibo River
Construction of Parika Market, Essequibo – Phase Two
Supply and delivery of one new mini excavator
Ministry of Public Works
HECI – Supply of 10KVA generator as black start for Kato mini hydro
Construction of beacons – Demerara main ships channel rear beacon (wooden-large), supply and installation of wooden piles, platform and installation of steel superstructure.
National Communications Network
Procurement of computer workstation – 2022
Ministry of Health
Supply and delivery of dietary supplies for West Demerara Hostel kitchen
Procurement of medical text books for DHSE
Procurement of medical training materials for DHSE
Supply and delivery of IT equipment
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Supply and installation of 13 air conditioning units for EPA
Oct 16, 2022Kaieteur News – The official opening ceremony of the Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship took place yesterday, a day after the matches commenced in...
Oct 16, 2022
Oct 16, 2022
Oct 16, 2022
Oct 16, 2022
Oct 16, 2022
Kaieteur News – I want to publicly state my profound appreciation of the Stabroek News (SN) for one of the best editorials... more
Kaieteur News – Within our society there are thousands of good professionals. They are not Politicians; they simply... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At the height of Donald Trump’s Presidency of the United States (U.S.) when,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]