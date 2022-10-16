Latest update October 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

$63M estimated to build science lab at St. Winefride’s Secondary School

Oct 16, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – During the latest opening of tenders, it was revealed that the Ministry of Education is preparing to construct a science classroom at the St. Winefride Secondary School.

The project, which attracted five contractors, is estimated to cost the Government $63.5 million. As reported, the education sector this year was allocated some $74.4 billion out of this year’s budget and out of that $6.6 billion was allocated towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.

The Ministry is also seeking a firm for the printing of nursery textbooks to continue its national textbook distribution exercise and a supplier for the delivery of classroom equipment for Grades Three and Four.

Below are the projects and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Construction of classroom with science lab – St. Winifred Secondary School

 

Printing of nursery textbooks for national distribution

 

Supply and delivery of classroom equipment for Grades Three and Four

 

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Construction of Education building at Oronoque, Port Kaituma, Matarkai

 

Construction of Muritaro Health Centre

 

Construction of Falmout Health Post, Essequibo River

 

Construction of Parika Market, Essequibo – Phase Two

 

Supply and delivery of one new mini excavator

 

Ministry of Public Works

HECI – Supply of 10KVA generator as black start for Kato mini hydro

 

Construction of beacons – Demerara main ships channel rear beacon (wooden-large), supply and installation of wooden piles, platform and installation of steel superstructure.

 

National Communications Network

Procurement of computer workstation – 2022

 

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of dietary supplies for West Demerara Hostel kitchen

Procurement of medical text books for DHSE

 

Procurement of medical training materials for DHSE

 

Supply and delivery of IT equipment

 

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Supply and installation of 13 air conditioning units for EPA

