$120M estimated to build teaching block for students learning under tents at East Ruimveldt Secondary

Oct 14, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is preparing to build a new teaching block for Form One students at the East Ruimveldt Secondary School who are currently learning in air- conditioned tents.

East Ruimveldt Secondary School where a tent is erected for learners.

The project which went out to tender was opened on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office and has attracted bids from five contractors. Contractors bidding to construct the building which is being estimated at $120,965,565 are as follow: Delph Construction & General Supplies who placed a bid of $118,395,543; JD Investments who placed a bid of $118,852,692; M&D Investments who bid $180,000,698; Singh and Son Construction who bid $175,271,135; and A.Orgasein & Sons who placed a bid of $159,520,410.

During the recent opening of schools for Grade Seven students on October 3 last, a number of schools in the country had an issue of overcrowding. Addressing this issue, the Education Ministry had put in place certain measures- one being the erecting of tents in the schools’ compound to accommodate the students.

The issue of tents however sparked concerns by many and in responding to the concerns raised, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand in a Facebook post had noted that the overcrowding issue is an indication that even more students are attending schools. “Space at secondary schools have become a real issue. This is a good thing as it speaks to policies that result in retention of more students,” the  Minister had posted.

