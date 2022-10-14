$120M estimated to build teaching block for students learning under tents at East Ruimveldt Secondary

Latest update October 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is preparing to build a new teaching block for Form One students at the East Ruimveldt Secondary School who are currently learning in air- conditioned tents.
The project which went out to tender was opened on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office and has attracted bids from five contractors. Contractors bidding to construct the building which is being estimated at $120,965,565 are as follow: Delph Construction & General Supplies who placed a bid of $118,395,543; JD Investments who placed a bid of $118,852,692; M&D Investments who bid $180,000,698; Singh and Son Construction who bid $175,271,135; and A.Orgasein & Sons who placed a bid of $159,520,410.
During the recent opening of schools for Grade Seven students on October 3 last, a number of schools in the country had an issue of overcrowding. Addressing this issue, the Education Ministry had put in place certain measures- one being the erecting of tents in the schools’ compound to accommodate the students.
The issue of tents however sparked concerns by many and in responding to the concerns raised, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand in a Facebook post had noted that the overcrowding issue is an indication that even more students are attending schools. “Space at secondary schools have become a real issue. This is a good thing as it speaks to policies that result in retention of more students,” the Minister had posted.
Oct 14, 2022Kaieteur News – Samara Sukhai, Jasmine Billingy and Akira Watson, along with Malachi Moore, Ebo McNeil, Darius Daniels and Zion Hickerson, will represent Guyana at the Caribbean Mini and Pre...
Oct 14, 2022
Oct 14, 2022
Oct 14, 2022
Oct 14, 2022
Oct 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – Mr. Robin Singh was an election candidate for the PPP in the March 2020 election. I am told by a reliable... more
Kaieteur News – The election defeat of 2nd March, 2020 was a political Waterloo for many of the leaders of the APNU... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As we meet at this 52nd Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organisation... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]