Santos claim inaugural Joshua Denny Memorial Title

Latest update October 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 09, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Santos produced another impressive performance to claim the inaugural Joshua Denny Memorial Under-20 Football Title on Friday evening when they defeated Georgetown Football Club (GFC) in the final at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground.
It ended as a one-sided affair as the victors claimed victory 3 – 1 while the third place spot was claimed by Fruta Conquerors, after a dominant performance against Camptown, which ended 6 – 0 in the former’s favour.
The finale was partially a see-saw encounter in the first half but Santos drew first blood in the 53rd minute when Solomon Austin found the back of the net. Six minutes later, Darron Niles doubled the lead for his side, with a goal that was the first of his brace.
Three minutes after that, Niles made his presence felt once more when he pierced the uprights to give his side an unassailable lead. The opposition was able to pull one back in the 70th minute through a Ravi Costa-strike, but could not muster the precision to find a second.
The match that preceded that had goals being scored at regular intervals as Fruta Conquerors cruised to victory against Camptown.
Doubles from Tyler Lyle (20’, 72’) and Jamar Jackman (30’, 69’) along with a goal each from Anriano Waldron (55’) and Christopher Whitten (60’) completely overshadowed the efforts of the opposition that had the fight taken out of them quite early.
