Health Ministry records two new COVID-19 infections

Oct 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Health Ministry on Monday reported that within the last 24hour period, two more new COVID-19 cases have been recorded across the country bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,351.

With no new death, the Ministry via its dashboard revealed that three persons are in institutional isolation, 65 are in home isolation and to date, a total of 70,002 persons have recovered from the virus.

