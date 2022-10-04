Champion of Champions 2 dominoes set for Saturday

Latest update October 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 04, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Senior organising secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire in association with Dynasty Sports bar will be hosting the champion of champions 2 dominoes competition on Saturday at Dynasty Sports bar.
Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home $200,000 and a trophy, runner up $100,000 and a trophy, third place $50,000 and a trophy and $20,000 and a trophy.
Teams slated to participate are Gold is Money, Mix Up, Providence, Phantom, Spartans, 300, Strikers, Turning Point, C6, C7, Lions, Gangster, Big Boss Girls, Executive, Mocha, Players, Fresh Cash, All Season, F and H, Wild Bunch, All Star and OPKO.
Meanwhile, Trophy Stall has donated the first place trophy; Wiltshire has expressed gratitude for its proprietor Ramesh Sunich.
