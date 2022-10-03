Man confesses to choking La Grange woman to death

Kaieteur News – A man who was arrested for the murder of a woman who was found dead on Friday has reportedly confessed to choking her to death.

Region Three police said that the suspect claimed that he and the woman identified as Nirmala Sukhai of Lot 35 Factory Dam, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) were in an intimate relationship. The man reportedly stated that he had killed her in her home following an argument they had over another man. Sukhai’s body was found around 16:00hrs Friday by her mother who had paid her a visit.

Police revealed that Sukhai was found lying face down on her bed with blood oozing from her mouth. Her body was clad in a pink top. A pair of short pants was found close by and it appeared as though it was cut off from the rear, according to a police report. A knife was also found under her body. She was last seen alive close to midnight and one man recalled buying her two beers at a bar before leaving to pick up his girlfriend. He promised her to return and he did but when he got there, she was already gone.

She was not seen again until her remains were discovered. It was suspected that she was raped after the drinking session at bar. However, investigators were able to arrest a suspect and he gave them a confession. The man said that indeed he was part of the drinking session with Sukhai. He alleged that while they were drinking, Sukhai “disappeared with another man in the back yard of the bar” and this made him angry. They left and went to her house and started arguing again. The suspect further alleged that they started fighting and he choked her until she was unresponsive.

Sukhai was described as a jovial individual who was full of life and “worked like a man”. She was a labourer who worked as hard as her male counterparts in the construction sector. One individual recalled being shocked when he saw her work for the first. He remembered Sukhai picking up some sand paper and doing a good job of sanding some furniture to be polished.