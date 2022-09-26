Did you know September 26th is World Contraception Day?

By Dr. Padmini Singh, OBGYN

Secretary, GOGS

Kaieteur News – Yes, World Contraception Day takes place every year on the 26 September. It falls under the International Human Rights Laws and aims to create awareness of all contraception (Family Planning) methods available. Launched in 2007, exactly 15 years ago, we can say that Contraception as a Right includes:

– The ability to choose when to have a child, the number of children and with whom.

– The ability to exercise sexuality freely, with pleasure and without coercion or violence.

– The ability to have rights and access opportunities to methods allowing people to plan their life’s journey.

– It also includes being counseled of the details, risks and benefits of pregnancies and of each contraceptive method.

Why is Contraception Important?

Worldwide, fifty percent of all pregnancies are unplanned, and half of those unplanned pregnancies end in abortions. Unplanned pregnancies and unsafe abortions result in complications that can cost a woman her life. On average, a couple wants 2 children, as such they may need to use contraceptives for about 30 years to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Today the Guyana Obstetrics and Gynecology Society (GOGS) would like to take this opportunity to share some information on Contraception (Family Planning) while dispelling a few common myths in our society.

– What is Contraception?

Contraception is the use of a medicine, device, or method to prevent a woman from getting pregnant.

– What are the contraceptive methods available in Guyana?

Intrauterine Device (IUD), Subdermal Implants, Combined Oral Contraceptive pills, Progestin only injection, male and female condoms and Permanent sterilization (Bilateral Tubal Ligation & Vasectomy).

– Am I protected from Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI’s) if I use Contraception?

The only form of contraception that protects you against STI’s are condoms, both male and female type.

– How long should I wait to get pregnant after a delivery or an abortion/miscarriage?

Based on the evidence, GOGS recommends waiting at least two (2) years after delivery or six (6) months after an abortion before trying to get pregnant again. Women who wait for this time period are at decreased risk of having negative outcomes for themselves as well as for the newborn.

MYTHS

– Contraception causes cancer in women.

Fact: Contraception does not cause cancer, on the contrary several of the hormonal methods provide additional non-contraceptive benefits to women which includes; protection against endometrial and ovarian cancer and other gynecological issues such as endometriosis, Polycystic Ovarian Disease, etc.

– Contraception affects your ability to have children later on in life if used by adolescents.

Fact: The use of contraception during adolescence does not affect your ability to get pregnant later in life. Moreover, Contraception prevents unwanted pregnancies and their potential associated complications.

– I can start using a contraceptive method without first consulting a medical professional.

Fact: GOGs advises that you should always consult with your nearest health center or OBGYN before starting a contraceptive method. What may work for your friend or relative may not necessarily be the best fit for you, especially if you suffer from some other illness.

– Older people do not need contraceptives

Fact: Some people think they cannot get pregnant because they are older or their periods are irregular. But the fact is until a person has gone through menopause and had 12 consecutive months without a period, pregnancy is still possible.

– Contraception is only a woman’s responsibility.

Fact: The responsibility for contraception should fall on both partners; it is an important discussion to have together to decide what is the best method for you.

In closing, the Guyana Obstetrics and Gynecology Society (GOGS) encourages you to stay informed and continue to make responsible choices about your sexual and reproductive health. Choosing the right method for family planning has had positive impacts not only for a couple, but also a family, and a country. Since it not only prevents unwanted and unsafe pregnancies but also unsafe abortions and subsequent maternal complications including maternal deaths.

For more information, visit our Facebook page @ Guyana’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Society.