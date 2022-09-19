Grade Eight student secures Grade One in English at CSEC

Latest update September 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 19, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Chase’s Academic Foundation (CAF) has demonstrated once again that students can pass Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) at any level.
In 2016, thirteen-year-old, Orande Chase wrote through CAF and passed CSEC with a Grade one in English A and the school has done it again this year, with Tyrone Austin a Grade Eight (Form Two) student who also passed with a Grade one in English A. Last June, Thirteen-year-old, Tyrone of La Parfaite Harmonie West Bank Demerara, challenged himself to take on the task of writing CSEC English A, some four years before his scheduled time.
Austin not only earned a Grade One pass, but he is among the top three performing students for the school in the examination. He admitted that he is intrigued by difficult situations and enjoys a good challenge. Austin is also an avid reader and thinks such passion is paramount to the success of an English student. English teacher at the school, Mr. Franklin Langhorne commended the student for his efforts and outlook. He said, “Tyrone is a disciplined and mature student and he writes better than many Grade 11 students at the Senior Schools in Georgetown.”
Tyrone’s other English teacher and Principal of CAF, Henry Chase also expressed the view that the student is a very special student. Chase stated, “Tyrone has a gift. He is an excellent writer and to crown it off both of his parents are supporting him at school.” His mother assisted him with the SBA and Summary Writing, two areas that he had difficulties with. Asked why the need to expose children this early to CSEC, Chase stated, “we need to nurture talent.”
Meanwhile, Langhorne added, “It is important that teachers condition children to think big and to develop self-confidence.” Langhorne stated further that the average or good teacher may not be able to get this kind of results with a Grade Eight student, but it will take the combined efforts of teachers and even parents to accomplish this. Sir Chase and I were able to do this again.” Chase added, “It is not easy preparing a Grade 8 student for [CSEC] English A. It takes skill and talent.” Chase taught Tyrone at lessons and Sir Langhorne taught him at school. Mr. Chase believes that parents should not be too disappointed if their children do not get a Grade ‘A’ Secondary School because Tyrone got Christ Church Secondary after he wrote the Grade 6 Examination and he came over to CAF in Grade Eight.
