De weather nice but de price bad!

Sep 18, 2022

Kaieteur News – De weather been good for nearly two months now – dat according to Teacher Percy is eight weeks. But despite dis long period of dry weather, dem boys nah hearing nuttin much from de cricket board. Dem boys woulda thought dat de first division cricket woulda start. But perhaps de cricket board waiting fuh de weather fuh change back.

Dem farmers nah complaining about de weather. Dem getting nice weather. But dem vendors nah dropping dem price fuh ‘greens’. Dry weather or wet weather de prices nah dropping.

Dem fishermen does gat fuh go out to sea whether it is sunny or rainy. But some ah dem thinking dat dem could park dem boat and tek a lil rest fuh another two months. De Vee Pee come and share out cash grant to dem. And dem fisherman dem smiling.

But de smiles nah gan last lang. Nat with dem prices wah yuh gat to pay in de market. And nat with dem low catch wah await dem when dem guh back out to sea.

De govament denying dat is dem oil operations wah driving away de fish. Wan man seh if anything, de drilling would drive dem fish into de fisherman dem net. Some people tekkin dem wuk and mek joke.

But is no joke out deh. De cost ah living biting and it biting de poor more. But is nat only Guyanese suffering. Is all over de world, people complaining about de high prices.

But de way some ah we govament officials behaving, yuh would never think we gat a problem.

Talk half, leff half.

 

 

