Compton, Fruta Conquerors off to impressive start

Latest update September 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 14, 2022 Sports
– GFF kicks off NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National U17 league
Kaieteur News – Fruta Conquerors and Compton FC turned in impressive performances to kick-start their GFF/ NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National U17 Intra-Association League with contrasting victories in the Georgetown Football Association (GFA).
Played at the Guyana Football Federation’s National Training Centre at Providence, Compton routed Black Pearl 5-0, while Fruta Conquerors defeated Georgetown Football Club (GFC) 3-1.
Prior to the matches on the tournament’s opening day, an official team march-past was held, featuring principles of the GFF and the National Milling Company of Guyana.
The competition is the latest edition of the nationwide U17 collaboration between NAMILCO and the GFF, which has supported the personal and sporting development of more than one thousand boys across the country since its inception.
“This is the first partnership that we launched back in 2016, and this partnership has endured for almost seven years,” GFF President Wayne Forde said after the official march-past of all the GFA competing teams before the opening match at the GFF National Training Centre.
“The National Milling Company has been patient, they have been committed, and they have shown an interest beyond the reciprocating value that they expect from the investment that they are making into your lives,” Forde told the assembled players.
“I want to congratulate the Guyana Football Federation for taking this initiative and also to NAMILCO, our company, for having this tournament,” said NAMILCO Marketing Supervisor Alicia Anderson.
“Think big and think positive,” Anderson told the competing teams. “Use this tournament as an opportunity to build your discipline and to implement it in your life because it can impact yourself, your family and your community.”
GFA General Secretary Adrian Barrow thanked NAMILCO for its ongoing support to the development of youth football, and urged the players to make the most of the experience.
“We are looking forward to having a fantastic tournament,” said Barrow. “Discipline is a huge part of this game on and off the field – that is something as an association that we are very keen to ensure is at the heart of what we do.”
