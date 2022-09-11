Public servants not paid enough

…failure to give decent wage becoming human rights issue – Ram

Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – “People deserve to have better wages,” was the strong assertion coming from Chartered accountant and Attorney-at-law Christopher Ram as he reiterated his position for better pay for Guyanese workers in general. As it relates to public servants, the transparency advocate also believes that better pay for State agents should be a priority of the government to ensure the proper functioning of systems manned by public workers.

As Guyana advances in its oil income, Ram believes also that there should be a structured move toward bettering workers’ pay which he insists should be done under the legal negotiations between employers and workers’ representatives. Ram pointed out that what seems very true is that the government has several priorities in spending, but none, he believes, can satisfy workers welfare “on the altar of capital projects or such other priorities.” He said that government is well aware of the public sector deficiencies, and submitted that it is the reason why there are so many contract employees within the system.

He said he wouldn’t suggest explicitly that the government should use its oil income to increase wages, but suggested that income be increased within the growth of the economy. “I don’t like to use oil money because what does oil money mean?” Ram questioned. He said, however, that the country gave away lots of taxes to the oil sector, and while some might not see it as oil money, it is; and would have been a general increase in revenue for the country. Therefore, “as the economy grows, employment income should certainly get a better share,” Ram submitted, He insisted that, “wages and salaries must be a priority for t

he government and it must do this within the framework of collective bargaining.”

“The public servant salary is too low. There is no question about that,” Ram posited. He added that, “the same could be said about wages level in the country as a whole.” He said that calls continue to be made also for the rationalisation of salaries paid to public servants and salaries paid to their counterparts who have contracts; adding too, that it is a fact that citizens are entitled to employment and a decent wage.

Ram continued that public servants’ wages, “…must certainly rank highly, otherwise, unless you pay workers well, you will continue to get poor service from the public service.” He said, “It’s a productivity issue, but it is also a human rights issue as people deserve a living wage.”

From July 1, last, no employed person was to receive less than $347 per hour; $2,776 per day; $13,880 per week; or $60,147 per month, as the minimum wage for private workers was increased following much public outcry. Public workers, on the other hand, have a threshold of $70,000. And even this sum, stakeholders say is inadequate given the rise in cost of living and the new economic position in which the country finds itself through its oil and gas successes. Yog Mahadeo of civil society group, Article 13, and Ram, had stated that the recent $60,000 increase had been agreed upon since 2019, and could not be a feasible amount now in 2022, especially with the external factors affecting people’s abilities to provide for themselves and family.

A recent United Nations report launched Thursday has stated that some 39 percent of Guyanese are unable to access basic necessities. Although the country said to be in the high human development category, 38.8 percent of the population is intensely deprived; touching on areas of nutrition, schooling and other social amenities, among others.

“Government is now projected to earn US$1.1 billion as revenue from the sale of our share of profit oil, and US$147.7 million in royalties in 2022, subject to the evolution of world market prices,” the Finance Ministry’s mid-year report stated. Last year, it was stated that over G$10.5 billion in wages and salaries were paid out in December. “The payment of the seven percent retroactive salary increase along with the substantive December salaries and pensions placed $10.5 billion in the hands of public servants, teachers, members of the disciplined services, and government pensioners,” a statement said on the ministry’s website. Of the more than US$1B Guyana is set to receive from its entitled 13 oil lifts, it would require around US$50M to meet the cost for salary.

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) is demanding more engagement with the government on workers’ related issues. They have nonetheless filed a court matter to force the administration to the bargaining table to discuss wages and salaries for public workers.