APNU looking fuh Maths teachers

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – School reopen and Christina now gat to carry she children to school. Dem boys hope dat she done sort out how much money she spending per week fuh dem children.

But now dat school open some ah dem politicians in de APNU can get some help with dem Maths. It seem like dem having prablems with division, multiplication and even addition. Dem calling numbers wah proving to be wrang. Suh dem boys hoping dat some ah dem old Maths teachers can volunteer to help dem.

Haslyn been know Maths good. But he gone a lang time ago. Suh dem boys hoping dat some ah dem old professors of Mathematics can help dem with lil addition, subtraction and multiplication.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de Mathematics teacher and de exchange student from overseas. De Maths teachers start fuh teach fractions.

De exchange student raise he hand and say, “Excuse me Miss but ah don’t know how to say fractions. How do you say those?”

“Easy,” de teacher seh, “you just say the top number and then the bottom number is read as an ordinal number. For example, 2/3 is ‘two-thirds’, 3/4 is ‘three-fourths’, and 2/5 is ‘two-fifths’.”

“Thanks, ah understand,” de exchange student seh.

“Good,” de teacher seh, and den ask de student, “so how do you say 4/8?”

“Should I reduce?” de boy ask.

“That would be best,” seh de teacher.

“One-second,” said de exchange student.

“Take as long as you need,” seh de teacher.

Talk half, leff half.