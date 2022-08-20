Latest update August 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Local Content Law demands foreign companies use fair, transparent procurement rules

Aug 20, 2022 News

OIL SERIES PT 2

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – In this week’s installment of the Kaieteur News’ Oil Series, the spotlight is placed on what the Local Content Legislation requires of foreign companies with respect to their procurement rules.

To ensure fair and equal treatment in the tendering process, the law states that contracting companies and their subcontractors must ensure the rules governing the bid process are fair and transparent. They must also be clearly articulated in their Request for Proposals or Request for Quotation.

At minimum, the law said foreign entities shall include in their requests:

(a) Contracting strategy;

(b) Bid evaluation criteria which should clearly explain the local content requirements;

(c) The methodology/approach for bid evaluation (knock out or weighting approach) and the stages of application during bid evaluation; and

(d) Mode of communication for submission of bids, issue of bid clarifications, communication of awards, etc.

The legislation also preserves the right of Guyanese companies to bid clarifications. The law states that in all cases, responses to queries/feedback, updates and clarifications shall be communicated to all bidders in a bulletin at the same time.

BACKGROUND

Guyana’s Local Content Act prioritises Guyanese nationals and Guyanese companies in the procurement of goods and services for the enhancement of the value chain of the sector.

The Act also serves to enable local capacity development and provide for the investigation, supervision, co-ordination, monitoring and evaluation of, and participation in, local content in Guyana.

The Local Content Secretariat is mandated to ensure that the provisions of the Act are implemented. It functions as the regulatory arm for the monitoring, evaluation, coordination and reporting of local content in the petroleum operations of Guyana.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyanese Ramraj (195*), Gobardhan (170*) hit centuries in Canada

Guyanese Ramraj (195*), Gobardhan (170*) hit centuries in Canada

Aug 20, 2022

Canada-based Guyanese Ganesh Ramraj and former Guyana youth player Raakesh Gobardhan struck massive centuries last weekend in the continuation of the 2022 Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League...
Read More
Confident of winning regional tournament

Confident of winning regional tournament

Aug 20, 2022

Qualifiers on today at the 1320 Strip

Qualifiers on today at the 1320 Strip

Aug 20, 2022

Ten matches on the card today

Ten matches on the card today

Aug 20, 2022

India and England Home Series to kick-off West Indies’ new ICC Future Tours Programme 2023-2027

India and England Home Series to kick-off West...

Aug 19, 2022

The Tigers outplay Windies to level the series – Sheikh hits boundary-filled 103

The Tigers outplay Windies to level the series...

Aug 19, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]