President Ali to discuss gas development partnerships during State visit to Trinidad

…food security, trade on table at Agri-forum

Kaieteur News – Among the important issues that will be discussed during an official State visit to Trinidad and Tobago this week, is a partnership between Guyana and the twin island state in the development of gas resources as part of a plan to facilitate the commodity within the region. This is according to President Irfaan Ali who gave a rundown of the events that will take place in Trinidad within the next few days, as a follow up to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was recently signed by the two countries.

Ali said that food security, energy partnerships, and the development of an efficient trade environment will be among important areas of discussions when he attends Trinidad and Tobago’s Agri-Investment Forum and Expo II which will open tomorrow and last until the 21.

Ali said that Trinidad has some ideas in relation to gas development and wants to be part of the discussion with Guyana and Suriname in building up this corridor. That nation, he continued, is interested in assessing what they can do to be integrated in what Guyana and Suriname is doing, “…so that we have a broad development concept in terms of the gas strategy for the region.” Ali clarified that based on discussions with Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Keith Rowley, “…the PM has expressed Trinidad’s willingness to work with Guyana and Suriname in the development of our gas resources”, while looking at other opportunity areas within the energy sector.

President Ali informed that the first part of his travel will be an official state visit where Guyana will be looking at what that nation is doing in relation to industrial and manufacturing areas. He said the two parties will be going through the MOU areas of partnership so that they can move forward directly in agriculture and the removal of trade barriers, as the two countries have been working on these issues in the last few months. President related that the two countries will also be looking at the manufacturing sector and industrial development to see how, “…we can integrate our food production system with their (Trinidad) built up capacity…”

The second part of his visit, “…is advancing the CARICOM food security initiative,” the President said. He added that many leaders from CARICOM will be attending the forum and the bloc will be assessing their progress since their commitment to reduce the region’s food importation bill. He said the bloc will be looking at how measures are being strategically implemented across the region as he has that responsibility of providing that update.

As part of commitments by Republic Bank to have resources set aside toward the security of the food production system in agriculture, the President said meetings also are scheduled with that institution during this visit.

“So, there are a number of proposals that Guyana has been able to work with other countries and develop. We are also supporting many countries in terms of the shade programme, the revitalization of the coconut industry,” the Guyanese leader related. He posited the importance of transportation logistics and noted the work that has to be done in that regard; as well as technology and trade barriers. The President is expected back home over the weekend.

Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, in May signed the MOU to work closely to renew and advance cooperation in areas including trade and investment; addressing non-tariff barriers and other hindrances to the flow of goods and services between the two CARICOM nations. The agreement also looks at teamwork in the areas of infrastructure, security, education, tourism, sports and culture.