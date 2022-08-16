Seaman charged for killing wife

Latest update August 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The man who killed his estranged wife last week owing to her allegedly “seeing someone else” was on Monday charged with murder when he appeared virtually at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.
The accused is Baburam Suraj Ganpat, 37, of lot 911 Glasgow Housing Scheme. Ganpat was arraigned before Magistrate Alex Moore. He is accused of murdering Padminie Ramchandar called ‘Cindy’ of No.47 Village. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until November 2, 2022 for report.
Ramchandar was attacked and killed by Suraj Ganpat, around 08:00hrs on Monday last while she was heading to her cousin’s home at No. 47 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six on an electric scooter. After committing the heinous act, Ganpat called one of the woman’s female relatives to find out if she was okay.
The relative reportedly recorded their conversation without his knowledge. Based on the recording, Ganpat divulged his motive for attacking Ramchandar with a knife. According to the man, he was triggered to attack his ex-wife after “Mama” told him that Ramchandar was seeing someone else. “Mama”, Kaieteur News understands, is the victim’s cousin. According to reports, the suspect and the woman were separated, but on the day in question, he showed up in the area where she was living and they got into an argument.
After killing her, he fled the scene in his car. Police later found the vehicle abandoned along the Palmyra Public Road. Days later, Ganpat surrendered to the police.
