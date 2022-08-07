PPP/C Government is Exxon’s biggest champion

Kaieteur News – It is insightful how some people quickly retreat, surrender any honesty that they may have possessed. What the leaders in the PPP/C Government do today stands as the best example of such shameless leadership vulgarities. Today, there are no bigger cheerleaders, no prouder champions of ExxonMobil’s criminal oil contract with Guyana than PPP/C Government leaders. They have turned out to be the worst betrayers of this nation, the sworn enemies of the interests of the people.

The ExxonMobil oil contract signed by the Coalition APNU+AFC Administration has been slammed far and wide as monstrous in its plunder of Guyana’s wealth. One PPP/C leader after another, when they were in the Opposition, had spat upon it, laughed over it, and mocked it for being the worst thing that has ever happened to this country. We agree with them in every respect with what they stood for back then when in Opposition. We are still where we are with the contract, but where is the PPP/C today now that it is back in government? Where are the same men who had screamed their lungs out at a contract that was condemned as the crime of all time?

Where PPP/C leaders were lions before about the contract, they are now nothing but lame ducks. Where they were all snarling panthers before, today they are pleased to be passive pussycats. The publisher of this newspaper brings a tax case in court, and it is the PPP/C Government, with the Attorney General leading the charge, that stands in resistance to making ExxonMobil and its partners pay their fair share of taxes to the Guyana treasury. The Opposition Coalition tabled a Motion in Guyana’s Parliament and four PPP/C Government MPs rise up to go into battle against it with the ultimate objective of dealing it a death blow, which they succeeded in doing.

This is the spectacle, this is the reality, of a Government using every wile and every guile to evade putting ExxonMobil on the hook, and compelling it to right a terrible wrong. Every step, every effort, that is intended, be it in court or in the nation’s parliament, is met with the fiercest resistance by the same people who at one time had been proud to denounce all that the lopsided oil deal stood for, meant for Guyanese. It should be obvious by this time that what the citizens of this country have is not a PPP/C Government that is for the people, but a now proven lackey of ExxonMobil and its people.

It is the height of insult and injury that the CEOs of ExxonMobil and the Hess Corporation can boast to their people about the sweet riches and results of Guyana, while our own leaders tie bundle with them to make that possible. Leaders (and their carefully selected henchmen) in this PPP/C Government have been the most powerful voices, the most energetic workers, favouring the interests of ExxonMobil and its people. The people of the American oil superpower are celebrating, from manager to worker to investor to supplier because they are all collecting off the backs and blood of Guyanese.

While ExxonMobil’s people celebrate, the Guyanese people contemplate the treacheries of their own. While ExxonMobil’s people line up to collect from the riches of Guyana, more and more of the citizens of Guyana line up to protest over the trickeries, sellouts, and failures of PPP/C Government leaders. It has been one promise following another walked back, sparred with, and dodged from doing what can only be beneficial to Guyanese.

What could be wrong with pushing ExxonMobil to pay their taxes, just like every Guyanese citizen and company? What is improper about fighting to obtain full company liability coverage should a disastrous oil spill occur? That is, why not the vitally necessary coverage above and beyond the maximum of what insurance companies offer? We need money and we get the paltry, not what rightfully belongs to us. We would rest more comfortably with required protections finalised to safeguard us, and our CARICOM neighbours.

This country needs a Government with leaders that are about Guyanese, and about what is good for ExxonMobil. It is not this PPP/C Government or any of its leaders.