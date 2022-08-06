Leonora Hospital upgraded at a cost of $202M

Kaieteur News – Retrofitting works to the Leonora Hospital on the West Coast of Demerara was done at approximately $202 million. This is according to the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony. He was at the time providing an update via his daily COVID-19 report yesterday. Dr. Anthony said the newly upgraded hospital will be re-commissioned next week Tuesday.

The Minister on Friday explained that the hospital was being upgraded through a United Kingdom funded $835 million project which seeks to transform five health institutions in Guyana into ‘smart’ facilities.

“We are looking at facilities in Lethem, Diamond, Leonora, Mabaruma and Paramakatoi,” the Health Minister shared.

Dr. Anthony stated that these five hospitals that they looked at are being upgraded to make them more climate resilient “meaning that they shouldn’t be flooded. They should have better flow within the hospital itself where it’s possible, instead of using power from the grid, it would be using solar power and that the water from rainfall, we can convert that and use it within the facility.”

During his briefing, he mentioned too that through the project, they expended about US$900,000 on the renovation works for the hospital while noting that the government had spent approximately $15 million on some additional works that were needed.

With the upgrades, some of the services that would be offered at the health institution are that of inpatient and outpatient clinic services and an accident and emergency unit. The hospital’s pharmacy area was improved among other sections, he noted.

At the inpatient clinic, he said that there would be the handling of more maternity cases. “So if a woman goes there to give birth, there will be a labour room, there will be antenatal services, post-natal services So that’s predominantly what will be there,” he pointed out.

Also, when the hospital is re-commissioned, patients would be able to stay there over night depending on their duration of hospitalization.

“So generally, I think this upgrade would have allowed us to do more things than we were doing previously and to do it more efficiently. Three doctors will be there and from time to time, we will increase depending on the needs,” he said.

Through the Smart Hospital initiative, works have been completed at the Lethem and Diamond hospitals, both of which were previously re-commissioned.

With works almost completed at the Mabaruma Hospital, the Minister disclosed that later this month, it is expected that the institution will be re-commissioned to better provide services for the people of Region One and by next month, works on the Paramakatoi Hospital will be completed.