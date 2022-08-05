61 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported that within the last 24hours, they have recorded a total of 61 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70,009.

The Ministry via its latest dashboard revealed that one patient is in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 21 persons are in institutional isolation, 491 are in home isolation and to date, a total of 68,225 persons have recovered from the virus.