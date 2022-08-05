Latest update August 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

61 new COVID-19 cases

Aug 05, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported that within the last 24hours, they have recorded a total of 61 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70,009.

The Ministry via its latest dashboard revealed that one patient is in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 21 persons are in institutional isolation, 491 are in home isolation and to date, a total of 68,225 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

West Indies A reduce Bangladesh A to 135-6 on day 1 of 4 Day Test

West Indies A reduce Bangladesh A to 135-6 on day 1 of 4 Day Test

Aug 05, 2022

Kaieteur News – The first 4 Day Test Match between West Indies -A and Bangladesh-A at the Darren Sammy Cricket Grounds saw the visitors ending day one on 135 for 6 (43.0 overs). West Indies -A...
Read More
WCC camp underway

WCC camp underway

Aug 05, 2022

WBCA to host youth camp

WBCA to host youth camp

Aug 05, 2022

Chantoba Bright in women’s Triple Jump finals today

Chantoba Bright in women’s Triple Jump finals...

Aug 05, 2022

‘Sensational’ Natalie! …historic performance from Cummings, Britton/Franklin at Commonwealth Games Table Tennis

‘Sensational’ Natalie! …historic...

Aug 05, 2022

Pele FC Alumni Corp. and University of Guyana ink historic Bursary Award agreement

Pele FC Alumni Corp. and University of Guyana ink...

Aug 05, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • He who asserts must prove

    Kaieteur News – There is a maxim in our legal system that states, “onus probandi actori incumbit, namely”. Translated,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]