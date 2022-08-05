61 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update August 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 05, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported that within the last 24hours, they have recorded a total of 61 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70,009.
The Ministry via its latest dashboard revealed that one patient is in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 21 persons are in institutional isolation, 491 are in home isolation and to date, a total of 68,225 persons have recovered from the virus.
Aug 05, 2022Kaieteur News – The first 4 Day Test Match between West Indies -A and Bangladesh-A at the Darren Sammy Cricket Grounds saw the visitors ending day one on 135 for 6 (43.0 overs). West Indies -A...
Aug 05, 2022
Aug 05, 2022
Aug 05, 2022
Aug 05, 2022
Aug 05, 2022
Kaieteur News – I received a telephone call from Mr. Nohar Singh, the owner of Globe-Span which hosts a weekly interview... more
Kaieteur News – There is a maxim in our legal system that states, “onus probandi actori incumbit, namely”. Translated,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – I am indebted for the title of this commentary to the Honourable Bruce Golding,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]