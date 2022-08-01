Remote MD Malteenoes Cricket Academy ends with presentation Ceremony

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News- The curtains came down on Saturday at the Thomas lands based Malteenoes Cricket Academy with two cricket matches and the Presentation Ceremony to climax a successful venture.

Close to 80 participants attended the two-week Academy while it was announced that in the next two weeks the Club, founded in 1902, will launch its Youth programme and unveiled its logo.

Speaking on Saturday, former Guyana player and Vice-president of the club, Steven Jacobs give a brief summary of what the participants, divided junior (7-12) and senior (13-17), were exposed to, at this year’s Academy.

In 1993 MSC launched the first live-in Cricket Academy in the Caribbean and at this year’s edition, Jacobs, a former West Indies U-19 Captain, informed that not only cricket related topics were taught but also life skills.

Umpire Colin Alfred and former Test players Reon King, Clyde Butts and Leon Johnson and Ministry of Education representatives were among those who spoke to the eager youngsters which included 16 females.

Also giving speeches were MSC’s Deborah McNichols, who unveiled the club’s youth development plans while encouraging the female parents come on board.

McNichols, the only female President of a First Division cricket club in the Caribbean, told the large gathering that if the females don’t get involved in cricket clubs, she might remain the only female president.

Also speaking was Proprietor of DeSinco Trading Frank DeAbreu who provided each participant a bag of ‘Life Boy’ products.

A Certificate of participation was presented to each participant while Trophies were awarded for outstanding performances.

Edward Richmond was recognised for his sterling contribution in planning MSC inaugural Academy 29 years ago.

Test players Ramnaresh Sarwan, Narsingh Deonarine and Colin Stuart and Indomattie Goordial (female) were participants of the MSC Academy.

In addition to collecting two Trophies for best batter and most improved player in the 7-12 category, seven year-old Sinach Allen was among the most knowledgeable participants and every session would take notes in her exercise book.

Awardees: ages 7-12

Edward Richmond award – (Most Disciplined) Otis Roberts, female Rena Persaud

Claude Raphael award (best batter) Jeremiah Kelvin, female best batter Sinach Allen

Best fielder – Daniels Williams, female Jessica Harris

Colin Stuart award (best bowler) Rakeeb Latif

Minister Charles Ramson award (most improved) Noel Madramootoo, female Sinach Allen

Troy Lewis award (best wicket keeper) Malique Smith

Indomattie Goordial All-rounder award (Jessica Harris)

Ages 12 -17

Claude Raphael award (Best batter) male Lomar Seecharran, female Tilleya Madramootoo

Colin Stuart (best bowler) male John Persaud, female Tilleya Madramootoo

Best Fielder Male Joshua Bollers, Female Anita Henrique

Minister Charles Ramson award (most improved) male Samuel Barkoye, Female Sara Bheir

Troy Lewis award (best wicket keeper) Shane Austin

Indomattie Goordial award (all-rounder) Kwesi Nelson

Edward Richmond (most discipline) Male Shameer Bhola, female kesi Nelson

The MSC Academy was sponsored by premium Sponsor Remote MD along with Fire side grill, Trophy Stall, De Sinco, Massy Providence, Stanley Phillips, Exotic Prints, National Park commission, Jacobs jewellery, Star party rentals, New building Society, Richard jones, Guyana Cricket Board, 94.1 Radio, 96.1 Radio, Guyana Beverages, Shawn Holder Brokerage, Ministry of culture youth and sports Associated Brands limited.