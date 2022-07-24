Woman, 96, is latest COVID-19 fatality

– 81 new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – A fully vaccinated 96-year-old woman from Region Four, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died. This is according to the Ministry of Health which reported that the woman died on Friday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,269.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard the Health Ministry recorded 81 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 69,413.

The dashboard also shows that there are five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 30 persons are in institutional isolation, 833 are in home isolation and five are in institutional quarantine.

To date, a total of 67,276 persons have recovered from the virus.