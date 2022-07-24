Woman, 96, is latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update July 24th, 2022 12:56 AM
Jul 24, 2022 News
– 81 new cases recorded
Kaieteur News – A fully vaccinated 96-year-old woman from Region Four, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died. This is according to the Ministry of Health which reported that the woman died on Friday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,269.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard the Health Ministry recorded 81 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 69,413.
The dashboard also shows that there are five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 30 persons are in institutional isolation, 833 are in home isolation and five are in institutional quarantine.
To date, a total of 67,276 persons have recovered from the virus.
Jul 24, 2022Snr CASA National Play-offs By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Before a handful of spectators yesterday morning, with rain pounding on the roof of the Squash Courts at the Georgetown Club, five...
Jul 24, 2022
Jul 24, 2022
Jul 24, 2022
Jul 24, 2022
Jul 24, 2022
Kaieteur News – I drove to the Fort Groyne seawall to kill time last Tuesday because I know the amount of time customers... more
Kaieteur News – The government’s efforts to reduce interest rates for loans below G$6M is bearing fruit. Reports... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks, global warming has caused the deaths of thousands... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]