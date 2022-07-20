Fast food chicken deh pon diet and exercise

Kaieteur News – Tik Tok does mek dem boys laugh. People does show all kinda thing pon de social media platform and others does reply and mek dem boys laugh out loud.

A man show how he went to a fast-food place and dem sell he drumsticks. He seh how de chicken small, like it deh pon diet and exercising.

Another man seh how he like two-piece servings. But like dem fast food does play abna –babna with de second piece because most times he getting a stringy wing with de thigh.

But is not only de size and de cuts is de prablem. De price also gone up. Yuh paying more and yuh getting less.

Nuff ah dem young people nah want eat home cooked food. Dem living in de fast-food shop. Is nuff chicken and chips passing out. Dem gobbling it down and nah sharing like dem old people use to do lang ago.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de elderly couple who went in de fast-food restaurant and order one hamburger, one serving French fries and one cup drink.

De old man unwrap de hamburger and cut it in half, placing one half in front he wife.

He den carefully count de fries and divide it into two piles and place one pile in front he wife,

He tek a sip ah de drink. He wife tek a sip and put down de cup.

De people in de fast-food restaurant start to believe dat de couple was poor and could only afford one meal. One customer guh over and offer to buy another meal fuh de old couple. But de old man turn down de offer, saying dat dem does share everything.

De people notice how de old lady didn’t eat anything but just sit and watch she husband eat and only one, one time she sip from de drink. Again a man come over and offer to buy a meal. Dis time de old woman say, “No, thank you Sir, we does share everything.”

Finally, as de old man finish and was wiping he face good with a napkin, de young man again come over to de little old lady who still didn’t eat a single bite ah de food and ask, “What yuh waiting for?” She responded: “De teeth.”

Talk half. Leff half.