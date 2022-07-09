Construction workers robbed by bicycle bandits during lunch break

Latest update July 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 09, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Four construction workers were on Friday robbed of their cellular phones and cash at New Scheme, Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD), by a gang of armed of ‘bicycle bandits.’
The construction workers who are building a house at Annandale had taken a break for lunch, when four bandits struck, reportedly armed with a gun and cutlasses, and attacked.
A resident of the community during a ‘Facebook live,’ speaking with one of the victims recorded him recounting the ordeal when the bandits stormed in and “kicked one of them down” before stealing his phone.
“We went sit down and dem come in and dem kick him down (pointing to one of his colleagues) and tek away he phone. The man (pointing to another) did tek out food fuh eat and dem pull gun pon he”, said one of the construction workers.
The men even claimed, that the bandits threatened to chop off their necks but they begged not be harmed.
They have been sleeping and working at the location for at least two weeks now but after being attacked by the armed bandits on Friday, the men are now contemplating “to close off work and roll off.”
Fearful that the delinquents might return, the construction workers wants to take a week break from their work, to wait and to see if the police can capture the bandits.
The matter has since been reported and police investigations are ongoing.
