Spotlight on Guyana Restaurant Week 2022

==Cuisine Culture==

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – Guyana Restaurant Week (GRW) has officially commenced giving foodies another amazing culinary experience. On Friday, June 24, Season 14 of Guyana Restaurant Week (GRW) was inaugurated under the theme: “Eat, Explore, Repeat.”

Up until July 3, persons can visit any of the participating restaurants that offer the special menus paired with wine. Select any of the participating restaurants that pique your interest, call, make reservation and be sure to ask for their GRW menu. Remarkably, the menu prices can be as low as $3,000 for lunch or $6,000-$7,500 for dinner, including taxes.

For GRW 2022, they are 25 participating restaurants displaying their culinary style on popular dishes. Foodies will be privileged to enjoy creative and diverse cuisine choices, deliciously crafted by some of Guyana’s finest culinary artisans.

Moreover, at the launch of GRW, Director (ag) of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh, noted that the menu prepared by the participating restaurants will surely achieve their goals of satisfying their current customers, while inviting new customers to become avid supporters of their restaurants.

He explained that season 14 will see the key focus being placed on local produce. This, he stated, is in keeping with the CARICOM agenda, which is being led by President Irfaan Ali, to reduce the region’s food import bill by 25 percent by 2025.

As such, the participating restaurants were tested to incorporate more locally grown foods into their menus.

Some of the participating restaurants include: Jaxx International Grill, Kiesha’s Crab Shack, Aagman Indian Restaurant, Windjammer International Cuisine and Comfort Inn, Bistro Cafe Bar, Cafe Bellvana, New Thriving Restaurant, OMG!, Heliconia Restaurant and Lounge, Java Coffee Bar Bistro, Mango Walk Restaurant and Lounge, Marriott Hotel, and RS53 RestoBar Lounge.

So try one or try all, the final day for GRW is July 3.