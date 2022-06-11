Agri. Ministry commissions $84.5M in machinery to improve Pomeroon drainage systems

Kaieteur News – Farmers from communities in Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) are set to benefit from improved drainage works since the Ministry of Agriculture and the Regional Democratic Council of Region Two recently commissioned two long-reach excavators and a pontoon valued at $84.5 million.

The equipment forms part of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)’s capital programme for 2021. The contract for the construction of the pontoon was awarded to VR Construction for $44.5 million while the excavators were supplied by Guytrac to the tune of $60 million.

While offering remarks, Minister Mustapha said for five years prior to August 2020, there was a noticeable decline in the agriculture sector. He noted that since assuming office, the government has been working to put the necessary infrastructure in place to ensure farmers can produce.

He told farmers that a work programme will be developed after which a management committee comprising farmers and other officials will be established to guide and monitor the operations of the machines.

As part of the government’s overall drainage improvement efforts for the region, Minister Mustapha also said that the ministry, through the NDIA, will be constructing pump stations at Charity and Andrews, a sluice at Capoey, as well as carrying out rehabilitation works at the pump station at Cozier.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the NDIA Board, Lionel Wordsworth said the newly acquired machinery will enable the NDIA to carry out additional river defense works along the Pomeroon River.

“Currently, we have contracts awarded to do 22 miles of embankment and channels in the lower Pomeroon and 25 miles in the upper Pomeroon. With these pieces of equipment, we will be able to do an additional 38 to 40 miles minimum annually along the Pomeroon River. This will add to the overall work programme that we have ongoing in the Pomeroon,”

Wordsworth further disclosed that as it relates to the dredging of the Pomeroon River mouth, a contract has been awarded and the necessary surveys to determine the exact alignment for the dredging operations were almost completed.