Murder of Corentyne phone card vendor…2 get death sentences, 2 get life sentences, 1 gets 17 years

Kaieteur News – Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Berbice High Court on Wednesday handed down two death sentences, two life sentences and a 17-year sentence to the five men who were found guilty of murdering Danian Anthony Jagdeo, 36, a phone card vendor of Williamsburg Corentyne.

Those jailed are: Mark Dhuman, 22; Abdul Salam Azimullah, called “Sato”; Shuman Batson, and Satesh Budram, 19; all of Hampshire, and Zaheer Abdulla called “Gold Teeth”, of Adelphi East Canje.

Dhuman and Azimullah received death sentences, Zaheer and Batson received life sentences, while Budram was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Notably, Zaheer and Batson are eligible for parole after 35 years.

According to reports, Jagdeo, called “Damion”, a father of four was shot dead around 15:30hrs on February 5, 2017 while distributing phone cards in Adventure Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

It was reported that Jagdeo was in a shop when a suspicious man entered.

He then asked the bar woman if she knew who the individual was and she said no.

In a matter of seconds, it was revealed, the individual, who was not alone, whipped out a gun. The shopkeeper took evasive action as several gunshots rang out. The bandits had reportedly grabbed a bag that Jagdeo had in his possession – it contained a quantity of phone cards and cash – and fled. They had reportedly escaped on a black Honda Elite motorcycle with a fake licence plate number.

The motorcycle was found abandoned by two persons along the public road of Friendship Village, Corentyne – the motorcycle was subsequently identified by a resident who claimed that it was stolen from his yard.

The cops worked diligently throughout the night, following leads and arrested seven persons. A search of one of the suspects’ home had revealed a .32 snub nose revolver and two matching rounds. A quantity of phone cards was also found. A car was also impounded.

A post-mortem examination on Jagdeo’s body revealed that he died from shock and haemorrhage due to gunshot injuries. Two bullets were extracted from his body.