Latest update May 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Several injured after car flips on Soesdyke/Linden Highway

May 18, 2022 News

The scene of the accident.

Kaieteur News – Two children, ages one and five, are among six persons who were severely injured on Tuesday after a car flipped and toppled several times along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway before coming to a halt in some bushes.
Police identified the injured as the driver of the car, 33-year-old Paul Archer of Half Mile, Wismar, Linden, Region 10, Nitchell Warde, 1, Maica Liddell, 4, David Ward, 24, Michell Petters, 36, and Ayanna Liddell, 19.
According to police, Archer was speeding north along the highway and lost control of the car in the vicinity of Yarrowkabra.
Based on cell phone recorded videos of the scene, some of the occupants who were lying in the grass were placed into a vehicle by public-spirited citizens.
Police stated that the vehicle took them all to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. The one-year-old child, the driver and Warde were treated and sent away while the remaining three victims were referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Two double headers slated for the weekend

Two double headers slated for the weekend

May 18, 2022

EDFA/Stag Beer Men’s League… Kaieteur News – After a successful return to football with the East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) Stag Beer Senior Men’s League this past Sunday, the...
Read More
Harpy Eagles face B’dos Pride today in must win game

Harpy Eagles face B’dos Pride today in must win...

May 18, 2022

Kitt strikes gold twice at Northeast Twilight Classic in NY

Kitt strikes gold twice at Northeast Twilight...

May 18, 2022

Back Circle issues warning to Sparta Boss for finale

Back Circle issues warning to Sparta Boss for...

May 18, 2022

Captivating matches anticipated as tournament heightens

Captivating matches anticipated as tournament...

May 18, 2022

Chattergoon (3-4) inspires Cambridge Jaguars to victory

Chattergoon (3-4) inspires Cambridge Jaguars to...

May 18, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]