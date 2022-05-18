Several injured after car flips on Soesdyke/Linden Highway

Latest update May 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two children, ages one and five, are among six persons who were severely injured on Tuesday after a car flipped and toppled several times along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway before coming to a halt in some bushes.
Police identified the injured as the driver of the car, 33-year-old Paul Archer of Half Mile, Wismar, Linden, Region 10, Nitchell Warde, 1, Maica Liddell, 4, David Ward, 24, Michell Petters, 36, and Ayanna Liddell, 19.
According to police, Archer was speeding north along the highway and lost control of the car in the vicinity of Yarrowkabra.
Based on cell phone recorded videos of the scene, some of the occupants who were lying in the grass were placed into a vehicle by public-spirited citizens.
Police stated that the vehicle took them all to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. The one-year-old child, the driver and Warde were treated and sent away while the remaining three victims were referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention.
