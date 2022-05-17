Police ranks’ firefighting training helps contain blaze at CID headquarters

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – Basic firefighting training that members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) received from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) helped them to contain a blaze which erupted at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Eve Leary, Georgetown on Monday.

The fire, which is still being investigated, occurred just after 10:00hrs at the Narcotics Branch building located in the northwestern side of the CID compound.

The fire, which was contained to that building, was quickly extinguished by some members of the Force who were in the facility at the time.

Commending the efforts of his ranks in helping to extinguish the blaze, was Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken, who spoke glowingly of the firefighting training they had received from the GFS. Their efforts he recognised helped to avert a major fire from occurring.

The Top Cop told media operatives too that “having collaborated with the Guyana Fire Service, the police would have had some initial training, so if there was a fire drill it will be activated whenever there is a report of a fire. So the alarm was sounded, they activated the fire drill at the same time we called the Fire Service and other agencies. So initial response by the police in collaboration with the members of the Guyana Fire Service, we quickly de-escalated the fire and so you can see normalcy is prevailing.”

Also commending the ranks for their prompt response was Acting Fire Chief Gregory Wickham, who said, “I want to give thanks to members of the Police Force who would have used the training that they would have received from the Guyana Fire Service in basic firefighting, with the use of fire extinguishers, that would have helped to keep the fire under control until the arrival of the Fire Service.”

The Fire Chief stated that after receiving a call alerting fire service of the blaze, five water tenders – two from the Central Fire Station, one from the Campbellville Fire Station, one from the Alberttown Fire Station, and one from the West Ruimveldt Fire Station – responded to the scene.

“On arrival of the first appliance, smoke and fire was seen emanating from a particular room and so the fire service was able to get entrance in that room and find the seat of the fire and out it,” he explained.

According to the GFS, as a result of the fire a quantity of mattresses, a fan, four desks, four chairs, two duplex switches, a panel door, the entire ceiling and other equipment were damaged.

Up to press time, the cause of the fire was still being investigated. But according to both the Fire Chief and the Top Cop, upon conclusion of the investigation, the findings will be made public.