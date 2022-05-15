HIGH ENERGY AND HIGH STAKES DIGICEL GRADUATE PROGRAMME ATTRACTS 799 TOP DRAWER APPLICANTS

– Top 18 selected as the Class of ’24

Kaieteur News – Kingston, Jamaica – With applications for the inaugural Digicel Graduate Programme closing on 31st January and an impressive 799 high calibre applicants applying, the successful 18 candidates who together make up the Class of ‘24 started their induction week in Jamaica on Monday.

In a release, the company revealed that the Digicel Graduate Programme is a high energy, high stakes programme that will take the lucky graduates from a retail environment experience right through to the boardroom and everything in between and has overall sponsorship from Digicel Chairman and founder, Denis O’Brien, and Digicel Group CEO, Oliver Coughlan.

After a tough and wide ranging multi-round selection process, the successful 18 now have the unique opportunity to learn and grow in a diverse, dynamic and competitive environment as they are exposed to a world-leading international organisation and brand and a world-leading entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist.

Representing the brightest and best of global graduate talent, the Class of ’24 now embarks on a two-year immersion which will develop technical knowledge, digital mindset, business acumen, commercial savvy and leadership skills through a combination of real world on-the-job experience, professional development, networking and mentorship. The programme is designed to create a pool of candidates who are fully prepared to assume cross functional/multi-functional roles at the end of the period having worked alongside amazing Caribbean talent backed by a leadership team from across the globe.

Hailing from Antigua, Barbados, Jamaica, Ireland and Trinidad & Tobago, the graduates will each spend their first nine-month rotation in either Antigua, Cayman, Jamaica, St. Kitts, St. Lucia or the Turks & Caicos Islands. Of the 18 graduates, two are existing Digicel staff members – one from Jamaica and one from Trinidad & Tobago.

Commenting on the programme, Digicel Group CEO, Oliver Coughlan, says: “Our Digicel Graduate Programme is our latest way of finding, developing and mentoring high performing talent which, in time and with a healthy amount of hard work and meaningful business and life experiences, may go on to become some of our future leaders. It’s a serious opportunity for advancement. And since we pride ourselves on the calibre of the people we have here at Digicel, as you can imagine, when it came to finding our new batch of the brightest and best, the selection process was not for the feint hearted.”

He continues: “I would like to thank the 799 candidates who put themselves forward and congratulate the successful 18 who make up our Class of ’24 – the fact that two members of our existing Digicel team are part of the cohort is a further point of pride. I wish them all luck and look forward to taking the journey with them.”