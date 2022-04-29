Ramdhani siblings advance at PanAm Badminton tourney

Latest update April 29th, 2022 12:49 AM
Apr 29, 2022 Sports
Day 2 of the PanAm Individual Badminton Championship in El Salvador resulted in Narayan Ramdhani and his sibling Priyanna Ramdhani advancing to the Round of 16 (3rd round) in Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles competition.
Men’s Singles Round of 32 (Round 2) Narayan defeated Mickhaile Williams of Jamaica 21-8, 21-15 and advanced to the Round of 16 (Round 3) where he will face Olympian Brian Yang, ranked No. 33 in the World and also the No. 1 seed in the tournament.
Akili Haynes came up against a tough opponent and lost in the round of 32 (Round 2) to Jason Ma of the USA 21-12, 21-4.
Narayan and Priyanna gained a walkover in the Round of 32 (Round 2) and will go up against Ty Alexander Lindeman and Josephine Wu of Canada in the Round of 16 (Round 3).
Men’s Doubles action will see Narayan Ramdhani and his partner Nicholas Bonkowsky playing in the round of 16 (Round 2) against Victor Garcia and Carlos Rodriguez for a spot in the Round of 8 (Quarter-finals).
Play was halted for the day due to inclement weather but resumes this morning at 09:00hrs.
Meanwhile, Narayan Ramdhani and Nicholas Bonkowsky advanced to the Quarterfinals when they defeated Victor Garcia and Carlos Rodriguez of El Salvador 21-16, 21-18 in action yesterday.
