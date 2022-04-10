St. Cuthbert’s Mission/Pakuri Warriors triumph

Latest update April 10th, 2022 12:34 AM
Apr 10, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – St. Cuthbert’s Mission/Pakuri Warriors defeated Young Guns and Bel Air in two T20 fixtures played recently at St. Cuthbert’s Mission.
The home team defeated Young Guns of Georgetown by eight wickets. Batting first, Young Guns made 161-7. Timothy Andrews claimed 3-22.
St. Cuthbert’s/Pakuri Warriors responded with 165-2. Stallone Simon struck three fours and three sixes in a top score of 55, Avenash Poonsammy scored 43 not out with one four and five sixes, while opener David Francis stroked one four and three sixes in a brisk 40.
In another fixture, host St. Cuthbert/Pakuri Warriors beat Bel Air by 49 runs.
St. Cuthbert’s Mission made 147-7, taking first strike. Timothy Andrews scored 44 with two fours and five sixes. Bel Air were bowled out for 98 in 17overs in reply. K. Franklin made 22 and A. Khan 20. Andrews took 3-22. The games were sponsored by St. Cuthbert’s Village Council.
