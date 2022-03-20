Two killed in C’tyne hit and run accident

Latest update March 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 20, 2022 News
– driver arrested in Kitty
By Malisa Playter-Harry
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Friday, March 18, 2022, on the No.70 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice public road which left two persons dead.
One of the dead persons has been identified as 20-year-old Tony Lakeram, a carpenter of No.71 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice. The other deceased, a female, has not yet been identified.
According to police, after promising to turn himself in, the driver of the vehicle was arrested at 15:00 hours on Saturday, March 19, at a Kitty, Georgetown address. Earlier in the day, police found the car that was reportedly involved in the accident, in a yard at Number 69 Village.
According to police, the accident took place at approximately 23:20hrs on Friday, 18th March, 2022, and based on preliminary investigations, “an unknown” motor vehicle was heading north along the western drive lane on the No.70 Village public road at a fast rate, when the vehicle crashed into Lakeram and the unidentified female.
The mortally wounded duo slumped to the ground and the car sped off. Soon after public spirited citizens rushed to their assistance, taking them to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival. The body of Lakeram is presently awaiting a post mortem examination while the body of the female awaits identification.
Meanwhile, the aunt of the dead man, Monica Narine, said that she received a call between 22:00 and 22:30hrs, from someone who told her that Lakeram was involved in an accident. However, when she and others arrived at the scene, his body had already been taken to the hospital.
According to the woman, her nephew left home early Phagwah Day, as he does each year, to partake in the celebratory activities. Family members, she said, did not hear from him throughout the day.
She said they knew he had a girlfriend but did not know who she was or where she lived but they assumed he was with her throughout the day. Even as police investigate the matter, the woman said that her family members are hopeful that justice will be served.
