MMG+ seen as ‘game changer’ in financial technology in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Mobile Money Guyana (mmg+) was hailed as an innovative benefit to consumers by users, during a panel discussion hosted by the Consumer Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission, on March 15 in recognition of World Consumer Rights Day.

In a press release, GTT said that mmg+ founded in 2013 provides a spectrum of financial services to customers. Among them, consumers can pay bills, as well as top up their GTT phones, send and receive money, shop and pay for consumer items such as groceries. Some customers can also transfer money from their bank accounts to their mmg+ wallets to make these payments.

According to mmg+ General Manager, Bobita Ram, mmg+ has made everyday life more convenient for Guyanese, citing the ease of use and added security.

The provision of these services is in keeping with the promise to innovate for all in Guyana. As part of this promise, in the last year, mmg+ has added more services, revamped the app to make it more user friendly while ensuring the continuity of its USSD feature which allows secure usage without internet connectivity.

Communications Officer for CACC, Allison Parker, in an invited comment said, “The CCAC recognizes the mmg+ service as one of the FinTech services that has reshaped the way consumers engage in financial transactions”.

Themed “Fair Digital Finance,” this World Consumer Rights Day 2022 saw panelists from Mobile Money Guyana (mmg+), CreditInfo Guyana, the Bank of Guyana (BOG), and the Guyana Association of Bankers (GABI). The future of mmg+ will see more partnerships and collaboration to ensure wider, more inclusive access and greater innovation as the product evolves and allow for greater transaction independence.