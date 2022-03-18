Cyclist killed in Mandela Avenue crash

Latest update March 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A fifty-seven-year-old pedal cyclist was on Wednesday night killed when his bicycle collided with a car on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

The bicycle of Lyndon Austin

The dead pedal cyclist is Lyndon Austin of Go Slow Fourth Avenue Tucville, Georgetown.
According to police reports, Asif Mohamed, 32, of Lot 12 Vryheid’s Lust Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara was the driver of motorcar PAC 1350 that struck Austin. It was reported that Mohamed and Austin were both proceeding north along the western carriageway of the Avenue when Austin allegedly attempted to cross the road and got in the pathway of the car.

The car that struck Lyndon Austin

As a result, the front of the car struck Austin, causing him to be thrown onto the bonnet and windscreen of the car. He was flung onto the paved road and suffered injuries about his body. Mohamed picked up an unconscious Austin and took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was treated for his injuries. Austin did not regain consciousness and succumbed about an hour later. His body is currently being stored at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

Features/Columnists

  What yuh gat in yuh waist?

    Kaieteur News – An army medex was recently fatally stabbed at a party. Not long before that a baker was stabbed to...

