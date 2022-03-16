Latest update March 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

4 patients in COVID-19 ICU -10 new infections recorded

Mar 16, 2022

Kaieteur News – In its daily update, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported that there are four patients receiving treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.
According to its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 10 new infections in the last assessed 24-hour period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,157.
The dashboard shows that a total of 13 individuals are in institutional isolation, 175 are in home isolation and 15 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,740 persons have recovered from the virus.

