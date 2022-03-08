Region 6 sees decline in COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – There has been a marked decline in COVID-19 cases for the year thus far in Region Six, authorities there have said.

Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Vishalya Sharma told this newspaper that there has been a 60 percent reduction in new COVID-19 cases from the month of January to date. Dr. Sharma noted that her team at the health authority has been working non-stop to keep COVID under control, despite its massive surge over the Christmas holiday last year.

The RHO has reasoned that because persons continue to come forward to be vaccinated for the virus, which has killed millions worldwide and hundreds countrywide, it has helped in flattening the curve. She disclosed that presently there are only 14 active cases in the region. There are three cases in Skeldon, Upper Corentyne, two in East Canje Berbice, five in New Amsterdam and four spread out across the Corentyne, a drastic contrast to what it was when the year started.

Dr. Sharma said that for last week, 300 swabs were done and five persons have been admitted and are being monitored and treated at the newly constructed Infectious Unit at the New Amsterdam Hospital. She further disclosed that for the month of February there were eight deaths.

Additionally, with the vaccinations still ongoing countrywide, thus far, for Region Six is 84 percent have taken the first dose and 63.3 percent the second dose. The fixed vaccination sites across the region are the No.47 Health Centre, Skeldon Health Centre, Cumberland Health Centre, Port Mourant Health Centre, Mibicuri Health Centre, No.64 Health Centre, Bushlot (Corentyne) Health Centre, Public Health Department, Crabwood Creek Health Centre and Edinburgh (East Bank Berbice) Health Centre.