Husband in custody as police probe death of dentist

Latest update March 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM
Mar 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Investigators have detained the husband of a dentist who was found dead on Tuesday at her Kuru Kuru home, located along the Linden Soesdyke Highway.
The woman has been identified as, Dhanwantie Ramsarup, 26. Dhanwantie’s death was reported as a suicide but results from a post mortem conducted on remains yesterday are causing the investigators to suspect that foul play might be involved.
It was her husband who discovered her remains around 22:00hrs and alerted police. He claimed that he had gone home and found her dead just moments after he received a call phone from the woman.
In that phone call she had allegedly threatened to kill herself. Her body was reportedly found lying face down underneath her house with a wire wrapped around the neck which was still attached to the building. Marks of violence were also seen about Ramsarup’s body, which triggered greater suspicion from the investigators.
The post mortem conducted on the remains revealed that there is a possibility that she was strangled. While suicide is not completely ruled out, investigators have chosen to keep her husband in custody and conduct more investigation into her death just to be sure. Just recently in the area a husband had concocted a story that his wife had hanged herself after a drinking session. It turned out that he had reportedly struck the woman to her head after catching her in a comprising position with her lover. She reportedly fell unconscious and he and the lover thought the woman was dead. Together they decided to hang her on a mango tree in her yard to make it look like a suicide.
