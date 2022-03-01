Latest update March 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Public Works Ministry to oversee US$14M in sea defence projects

Mar 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders last Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration (NPTAB) office, a total of $2,866,163,182 (over US$14M) in projects were opened for the construction of a number of rip rap sea defences for communities in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and Seven.
The procuring entity for these projects is the Ministry of Public Works.
Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, who delivered this year’s budget, had stated that “$5 billion is allocated to further strengthen Guyana’s flood protection infrastructure system through sea and river defence works in areas such as Grove, La Resource, Maria’s Delight, Zeelandia, Leguan, Bygeval, Essex and Bengal.”
These projects that were opened at the NPTAB office cater for works in those areas.

