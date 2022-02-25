Man remanded for murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend

Kaieteur News – Two days after 34-year-old Terrence Thomas of East La Penitence, Georgetown was apprehended, he was on Thursday remanded to prison for the alleged murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Thomas appeared before a Magistrate in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on January 27, 2022, at ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, he murdered his pregnant ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old Loretta Simon.

Thomas was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to sometime in the new month. According to report, after allegedly committing the crime, Thomas had gone into hiding but was on Monday recaptured in an abandoned house in Queenstown, Georgetown.

Simon was reportedly stabbed in the region of her heart around 13:00hrs on the day in question. She was reportedly visiting her mother that afternoon when Thomas turned up.

It was reported that she had gone out to meet him and he had asked for a glass of water and permission to use the washroom but she refused him entry into the home.

During an exchange of words between the pair, Thomas demanded an explanation from the woman for leaving him, which sparked an argument between them. Simon then reportedly ordered Thomas to leave her mother’s premises.

However, Thomas allegedly whipped out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed the woman. Simon ran a short distance before collapsing and died at which point, the suspect threw the murder weapon into the yard and fled.

Simon’s relatives had found her body lying at the back door of her mother’s house. The police were alerted and a man hunt was launched for the suspect, who was only recently apprehended.

According to reports Simon had moved out and left the suspect last year owing to his abusive ways. He would however persist in having her return.