De conference is a pappy show

Kaieteur News – De circus is in town. But all are not invited.
One party, which when in guvament never invite de den Opposition leader to any conference, seh how de present Opposition get lock out de conference. But who bin stopping dem from registering and paying de registration?
Opposition nah gat no role to play in guvament conference. Dat is how it does wuk. Yet some people repeating dis criticism as if it is gospel.
Some people still floating. Some ah dem asking wat de protest outside de Marriott was about. Is weh dem living? If dem nah know wat de protest is about it shows dat dem nah following wah going on and deh nah gat much help dem boys can give dem.
De conference is wan big pappy show. Dat is how dem oil companies does get people excited. Dem does support dem conferences wah does mek de people feel dat de future looking bright and how good things in store fuh de country.
But dem conference nah deliver de goods. Six months after, dem boys gan ask how much additional business dem local companies do since de circus. Is den yah gan know whether de conference mek much of a difference.
Yesterday was a lot of speech. And while dem people mekkin de speech, motorists swearing under dem breath. A few blocks in some streets close off and is sheer confusion on the road. Dat is why dem boys seh is time we stop all further development in Georgetown. Is too much businesses and too much vehicles in a small space. Any lil jerk and is traffic jam.
Talk half. Leff half.
