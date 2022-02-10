Photographer sues Guyanese Critic for $101M over “Mudwata” claims

Kaieteur News – Photographer, Keron Bruce, who was arrested for allegedly being the man behind the “Mudwata” character, has filed a lawsuit in excess of $100 million, against popular social commentator, Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as “Guyanese Critic”.

Last month, Bruce was arrested on allegations that he is “Mudwata”. It was reported that several pieces of electronic equipment were seized and the police were also able to acquire some voice messages and when an analysis/comparison was done, there was a match with the “Mudwata” commentary.

However, Bruce was later released on $100,000 bail pending the investigation and he has not been criminally charged.

Through his lawyers, Anastasia Stanford and Tameika Clarke, Bruce filed a lawsuit against “Guyanese Critic.”

According to the document seen by this publication, Bruce claims that on January 29, 2022, Rodrigues made several false and defamatory statements on his Facebook live post via an account under the name, “Guyanese Critic” about the claimant. It was further stated that the post that was made attracted 761 comments, 933 reactions, 33,000 views and 91 shares.

It was stated that during the Facebook live, Rodrigues said, “Everybody is saying free mud-wata, well let me tell y’all something where Ethnics (sic) come in and mud-wata doesn’t have it. Keron Bruce doesn’t have it, I got it. Let me tell you, Keron Bruce, myself and another individual stood on Robb St. between Cummings Street and Orange Walk, on Robb Street and we had this discussion on this animated thing, and I told him Keron Bruce what I wanted to do. I told him I wanted to do Guyanese Critic. Keron Bruce told me he wanted to do mud-wata and we agreed he would do YouTube & I would do Facebook & he would share my stuff & I would share his stuff.”

Bruce further claims that the aforementioned statement is false since he never engaged in any conversation with the defendant neither did the defendant present any evidence to the contrary. In fact it was stated that Rodrigues merely made such a statement for the sole purpose of increasing views, followers, reactions and his own personal clout.

The photographer is alleging that Rodrigues further falsely claimed, “For those of who (sic) did not know and now know Keron Bruce is mud-wata. They didn’t get the wrong person. You tell them de Guyanese Critic sey (sic) Keron Bruce is mud-wata, cause he come out he self.”

The document states that Rodrigues, without any evidence to the contrary, falsely stated that the photographer was the “Mudwata” character, and at the point of filing the lawsuit the photographer was never charged with or convicted of a crime.

The claimant alleges that Rodrigues made a further false accusation in relation to his job with the Miss World Organisation. It was added that the allegations Rodrigues made about the claimant having sexual relationship with the models have caused irrevocable damage to his reputation and has subjected him to public ridicule, contempt, hatred and embarrassment and has also brought his career into disrepute and caused him to be suspended from the Miss World Organisation.

To this end, it was noted that as a result of the false accusations that were made about the claimant, his 16-year-old son is also suffering and is subject to ridicule by his peers and for the protection of himself and family he has hired a 24-hour security service.

As a result, Bruce is seeking a declaration that the social media posts published via Facebook between January 29, 2022 and February 7, 2022, are false and defamatory to the claimant; an order that Rodrigues publish or cause to publish a public apology to the photographer; a permanent injunction restraining Rodrigues, whether by himself, his representatives, agents or otherwise from publishing or causing to be published the posts or similar words defamatory to the claimant.

Bruce is seeking damages for libel of at least $50,000,000; special damages in an amount to be proved at trial of at least $1,000,000; and aggravated and exemplary damages in an amount to be determined at trial of at least $50,000,000.

The claimant is also seeking costs and any such further or order(s) and relief as the court deems reasonable and just.