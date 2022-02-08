Miner gets 38 years for raping woman

Kaieteur News – Odingo Emmanuel, called ‘Dingo’, 48, a miner, was on Monday sentenced to serve 38 years behind bars for raping a woman after a ‘wake house visit’.

Emmanuel was charged in June 2019 for the offence. On his first court appearance, he was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that he had sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent on August 10, 2018 at Imbaimadai Landing, Upper Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

The accused was on trial in the Suddie High Court before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry. In December 2021, a 12-member jury found Emmanuel guilty of raping the woman and his sentencing was deferred.

The State was represented by prosecutor, Tiffini Lyken, while Emmanuel was being represented by attorney-at-law, Lachmi Dindayal.

Before the sentencing was handed down, a probation report in favour of Emmanuel was presented to the court. The report stated that, according to residents of Imbaimadai, when Emmanuel is under the influence of alcohol, he is known to commit such offences.

In a plea of mitigation, Dindayal told the court that his client is a first time offender and can be rehabilitated. However, according to the report, Emmanuel maintained his innocence and showed no remorse for what he had done and the trauma he caused the victim.

In handing down her ruling, Justice Sewnarine-Beharry took into consideration that the rape was premeditated, that Emmanuel had unprotected sex with the victim and that he could have exposed her to Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) – she also considered the psychological trauma the accused put the victim through.

Justice Sewnarine-Beharry sentenced Emmanuel to 38 years and five months imprisonment, and he is only eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 30 years.

According to information, the victim was at a friend’s wake. When the ‘wake’ was finished she was unable to find her reputed husband and she started to make checks for him. After her efforts proved to be futile, she saw the accused who advised her to check her reputed husband’s home, which is a short distance away.

When she got to the home, the victim saw the front door slightly open. She went in and headed to the bedroom but subsequently heard a noise coming from the direction of the front door.

As she headed to investigate the source of the noise, the victim was allegedly confronted by the accused. He reportedly threw her to the floor and had sexual intercourse with her.