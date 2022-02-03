FIBA, WABC “Start Coaching” Programme slated for February 16-17

Kaieteur News – World Association of Basketball Coaches (WABC) instructor, Nelson Isley, is scheduled to arrive in Guyana to bounce-off the collaborative programme of Federation Internationale de Basketball Amateur (FIBA) and the WABC, which is slated “Start Coaching”.

Composed in an effort to promote growth at the grassroots level under the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), the course is billed for February 16-17 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), and will also feature a Level 1 Coaches Assessment Clinic for more advanced coaches.

GABF Technical Director, Junior Hercules stated that the Federation was quite pleased to be aligned with the venture.

Hercules disclosed that the coaching clinic is designed to target aspiring coaches who have a desire to develop the sport; particularly Physical Education (PE) teachers, parents or anyone interested in basketball is encouraged across the length and breadth of Guyana.

“We’re excited to have this course. It’s one of a kind in the sense that the world coaching Basketball Association obviously has seen the need for it. We have reached out to them and there’s a desire for us to grow the sport and it’s in keeping with our strategic long term plan to have us not only develop athletes, but increase our pool of coaches across the length and breadth of the country,” Hercules said.

The two-day clinic will comprise of grassroots coaching activities from a newly published Handbook which includes a Coach Workbook, Activities Book, Practice Plans and a Facilitator Handbook to support National Federations to promote and grow coaches at grassroots level.

GABF General Secretary, Patrick Haynes, also played quite an integral role as he lobbied with the FIBA to get the WABC Instructor to attend the Start Coaching program in Guyana as part of the GABF’s strategic goals to promote basketball coaching at the most tender stage.

Haynes said, “This is the key to making our sport stronger, more popular and enjoyable for all. This programme is designed to give coaches starting out practical tips on how to make learning basketball fun and how to keep players active and engaged. I believe the GABF can use these resources to not only provide valuable coaching information and coaching methods but also encourage and help those interested to start coaching.”Meanwhile, the Federation is appealing to interested participants who would have signaled their desire to be a part of this course to ensure that they are COVID-19 compliant.

Interested persons can visit the Guyana Basketball Federation website for more information, or contact Junior Hercules on 665-2425 for any information you may need and also tips to be registered for the programme.